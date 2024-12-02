Prince Narula takes a dig at wife Yuvika Chaudhary for sharing delivery day’s video, ‘Kuch log vlogs mein jhoot bolke…’

One of the most popular celebrity couples, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, gave birth to a baby girl on October 19. But instead of basking in happiness and excitement, it seems that not everything is well in the couple’s marital life. On December 1, Yuvika shared a vlog of her delivery day, in which she revealed talking to Prince and his family about the delivery date. Now, the latter has put up a post hitting back at her vlog.

Taking to his official Instagram handle story, Prince Narula wrote today, “Kuch log vlogs main jhoot bol ke sache ban jate hain. Or kuch log chup reh kar galat sabit ho jate hain. Is zamane main rishte se zaida vlog imp hai. Sad.”

Check out Prince Narrula’s post below:

Just an hour after sharing this, he shared a video of a social media influencer talking about how a person should stay silent for their own mental peace. Prince captioned it, "So true."

Talking about Yuvika Chaudhary’s vlog, she shared a video from her delivery day. Before going to the hospital, she shared that the doctors had told her to be admitted two days before the tentative delivery date. However, she wanted to wait, knowing Prince Narula would get a small break from shooting in a day or two. She said she wanted him badly by her side.

On her way to the hospital, she shared that she would be admitted on that day only and informed Prince about the same. She even shared a screen recording of the video call with him.

After going to the hospital, she concluded the vlog by saying she sent a message to the family members of Prince as well to come for the birth of the child.

For the unversed, all this started when Prince stated that Yuvika didn’t inform him or his family about the delivery date. While fans are curious to know what the matter is, the couple has not made any statement yet.

