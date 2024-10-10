Kundali Bhagya fame Sana Sayyad and husband Imaad announce the arrival of their baby girl

A few days ago, Sana Sayyad announced her first pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump pictures from her maternity shoot. The actress, who was last seen playing the female lead in Kundali Bhagya, has now shared the news about welcoming a baby girl. As soon as she revealed being blessed with a little daughter, her industry friends and colleagues congratulated her. Sana shared the exciting news on October 9 via an Instagram story.

Since the Kundli Bhagya actress revealed the big news on her Instagram story, fans could not congratulate her, but a few of her close friends extended heartwarming wishes by resharing her post. Sana wrote, "Welcome baby girl. 9.10.2024 SANA & IMAAD." It goes without saying that the couple is overwhelmed and delighted to welcome their little miracle.

Take a look at the story here:

As for Sana Sayyad's pregnancy announcement, the actress shared a series of pictures with her husband on social media, flaunting her baby bump. The actress posted the snapshots wearing a white sweater and blue denim, while another post had her dressed in a black bodycon dress. In the caption, she mentioned, "There’s nothing like a brand new pair of GENES !!! our little miracle is on the way." The other caption read, "We’re trading sleep for snuggles this fall."

Here's the post:

According to media reports, Sana Sayyad left Kundali Bhagya due to her pregnancy. While she tried to keep the news under wraps, it leaked and spread like wildfire. Sana maintained silence on the pregnancy rumors and was relatively inactive on social media as well, while her fans waited patiently for her official announcement.

Advertisement

Adrija Roy replaced Sana Sayyad as Palki in Kundali Bhagya. Interestingly, Shraddha Arya, who played Preeta in the show, is also expecting and will soon embrace motherhood. She recently had her baby shower, aka Godh Bharai ceremony.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya's Sana Sayyad talks about fashion choices in winter; 'it becomes pleasant in Mumbai'