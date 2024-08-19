Aapka Apna Zakir: Shweta Tiwari reveals daughter Palak donates THIS much of her income to animal welfare

Hosted by popular standup comedian Zakir Khan, Aapka Apna Zakir featured the Vedaa cast as the special guest in its latest episode (August 18). In one of the segments of the show, Rithvik Dhanjani mentioned John Abraham being vocal about animal welfare and their safety. Soon, Shweta Tiwari, who is also a part of the show, made an interesting revelation about her daughter, Palak Tiwari. The Begusarai actress said that Palak donates a part of her income to animal welfare.

Talking to John Abraham, Shweta stated, "John, meri beti, Palak, abhi woh 22 years ki hai. Jab se usko pehla cheque mila hai, tab se wo apni income ka 20% animal welfare ko deti hai (John, my daughter, Palak, is 22 years old now. Ever since she got her first check, she has been donating 20% ​​of her income to animal welfare)." Everyone, including the audience, clapped, appreciating such a gesture.

Take a look at one of the promos for Aapka Apna Zakir:

Opening up about his thoughts on animal welfare, the Pathaan actor explained, "Nahi, main koi NGO nahi run nahi karta lekin kaafi NGOs ko support karta hun. Aur afsos ki baat yeh hai ki janwaron ke liye koi law ek dum stringent sa abhi bana nahi hai (No, I do not run any NGO but I support many NGOs. And the sad thing is that no stringent law has been made for animals till now)."

John Abraham went on to add, "Toh main sirf apne viewers ko yahi kehna chahunga ki aap unka khyal rakhein au unko pyaar de. Agar aapko inse nafrat hai toh aap dur rahe hai lekin patthar na maare (So I would just like to say to my viewers that you should take care of them (animals) and give them love. If you hate them, then you can stay away but don't kill them)."

For the uninitiated, Karan Johar graced the premiere episode of Aapka Apna Zakir. In the show, Rithvik Dhanjani portrays Zakir's cricket acquaintance, while Shweta Tiwari plays the stand-up comedian's neighbor. Further, Gopal Datta, as Zakir's buddy, and Paresh Ganatra, as his financial advisor, amp up the entertainment quotient.

