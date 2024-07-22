Arti Singh reveals whether she and mama Govinda are on good terms; "Jo kuchh bhi hua, I was never a part of it"

Arti Singh tied the knot with her businessman partner, Dipak Chauhan, at the beginning of this year. From the extravagant pre-wedding celebrations to the grand wedding ceremony, the actress's marriage to Dipak was truly a magical affair.

Despite being one of the most buzzed-about occasions in the entertainment world, Govinda's appearance stole the spotlight. There were many rumors circulating about whether the Bollywood star would grace Arti's wedding with his presence, but the superstar reconciled with Krushna Abhishek and made sure to attend the event.

In a recent podcast with Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh opened up about her happiness when Govinda graced her wedding celebration. The Waaris actor mentioned that she was never a part of the entire scenario involving the Partner actor and Krushna Abhishek.

Arti Singh on Govinda attending her marriage ceremony

In a candid chat with Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh said, "Main sabse jyada khush thi ki Chi Chi mama aaye. Kam time ke liye aaye lekin wo aaye. Unka aana mere liye bahut badi baat thi. Because bahut time ke baad sab mile the (I was the happiest that Chi Chi mama came. He came for a short period of time, but his arrival meant a lot to me. Because everyone met after a long time)."

Further, Paras asked if things are now cordial between her and Govinda. To this, she stated, "Mere saath toh kabhi kuchh tha hi nahi. Main unse bahut pyaar karti hun. Main humesha se hi sabko bolti thi ki matlab unhone bahut khyal rakha hai aur pyaar kiya hai (He had no issues with me. I love him very much. I always told everyone that he cared for and loved me a lot)."

Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai actor went on to add that Govinda never scolded her, and she was never a part of whatever happened between her family and him.

Arti Singh expresses delight over Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover attending her wedding

In the same conversation, Paras Chhabra mentioned that her Marriage ceremony witnessed several prominent personalities adding grace and charm. He stated that Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, and many others were present at the star-studded night. Arti remarked that everyone came as Krushna had worked with them and expressed her admiration for Sunil Grover.

For the uninitiated, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan got married on March 25, 2024.

