Aashka Goradia melts hearts with adorable PIC with newborn son; Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan react; WATCH

Aashka Goradia recently shared a sweet picture on social media with her newborn son, William Alexander. In the photo, she’s seen holding him close, full of love and happiness. Aashka added a touching caption that read, "My LIFE - My HEART - My EVERYTHING," perfectly expressing her deep love for her little one.

The comment section under Aashka Goradia's post is brimming with love and affection from fellow celebrities and friends. Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Shruti Pathak, and Mrunal Thakur’s reaction in the comment section made the post even more precious.

Mouni Roy expressed her delight with a heartfelt "Awwwwleeee" followed by multiple heart emojis, while Adaa Khan showed her love with a series of red heart emojis.

Shruti Pathak sent her warm wishes, writing, "Sending tons of kisses for this bundle of joy," accompanied by a heart emoji. Mrunal Thakur kept her message simple yet touching, leaving a single red heart emoji to convey her happiness for Aashka and her son.

Aashka Goradia, famous for her performances in TV shows such as Kkusum, Bigg Boss, and Daayan, stepped down from acting in 2021. She chose to concentrate on her entrepreneurial path, launching the thriving Renee Cosmetics brand.

Aashka's decision to leave the entertainment industry was driven by her deep-seated passion for business, something she feels has always been an inherent part of her.

Aashka Goradia, once a popular Indian actress and now a thriving entrepreneur, has maintained strong ties within the television industry. She shares close friendships with Tina Dutta, Mouni Roy, Kanika Maheshwari, and Abigail Pandey. Aashka was even a bridesmaid at Mouni Roy's wedding celebrations.

