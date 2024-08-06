WATCH: Mouni Roy's red maxi dress deserves your immediate attention; don't miss out on her white sling bag

It is not only the acting prowess that has made Mouni Roy a popular name in th showbiz world, the actress has consistently charmed with her stylish ensembles and has proved why she is one of the fashionistas who knows how to slay. As usual, the Naagin actress was a true source of fashion inspiration for every modern girl who loves styling maxi dresses. Recently, she was reported wearing a chic maxi dress, blending style and comfort.

From owning airport allure to rocking bold looks, Mouni Roy has kept up with the reputation. Her latest outfit is a testament to her impeccable fashion sense. The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame was snapped wearing a cherry red maxi dress, which featured noodle straps and a deep neckline. It allowed her to flaunt her well-toned arms and collarbones. The dress' long and flowing silhouette made it perfect for a vacation or brunch date with your girlies!

The Brahmastra star's ensemble boasted a ruched design, making it stylish and comfortable. Undeniably, this whimsical one-piece was destined to capture our hearts. Mouni's outfit has frilled hem detail, which adds a touch of femininity. The backless design gave her outfit a modern twist and is a perfect example of when casual elegance meets charm.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's latest fit check here:

Talking about the styling game, the Gold actress styled her free-flowing dress with strappy sandals. This way, she maintained a coordinated, chic, and relaxed vibe. Opting for a minimalistic route to makeup, Mouni stepped out wearing black eyeliner, nude lipstick, and subtle blush and highlighter.

She roughly tied her hair at the back with a middle parting and completed her look with a white Chanel sling bag. The luxurious element did not go unnoticed and went perfectly with her red dress.

So, what do you think of Mouni Roy's look? Drop your thoughts below and let us know if you were left mesmerised by her style.

