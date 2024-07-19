Aashka Goradia enjoys ‘perfect slow down’ with toddler son and husband as she goes on 4 km hike; Watch

Aashka Goradia has been living a balanced life amidst the natural landscapes of Goa ever since she distanced herself from showbiz. She keeps sharing beautiful pictures and videos from her calm lifestyle, highlighting her adventurous spirit. The glimpses that the actress puts out also showcases her heartwarming bond with hubby Brent Goble and son William, lovingly called Willy Alex.

Recently, Aashka dropped a video depicting her journey to an elevation of 7,341 feet along with her family. She is holding her toddler baby in a carrier.

Aashka Goradia gives peek into quality time with son and husband

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Aashka Goradia uploaded a clip showing her memorable time spent with her baby boy William and husband Brent Goble. The snippet begins with the actress giving a look back to the camera as she trails through the mountainous track.

The lush green location has Aashka keeping her toddler son William close to herself in a carrier. The mother-son duo are appearing super adorable in their outfits. While the Kkusum actress is clicked in black athleisure, her little munchkin is spotted in a blue outfit.

The new mom gave details of her trek in the text area where she revealed about her little boy’s latest milestone. The couple along with their child reached a height of 7,341 feet and climbed an additional 226 feet. Chir pine trees, birds chirping, clouds and mist uplifted Aashka’s magical experience.

In the caption space, the Naagin actress wrote, “4kms hike carrying my son, Willy Alex. First highest elevation for little guy - marked 7341ft hike took us about 226 ft higher - surreal Chir pine trees, birds, clouds and mist - end of the hike - warm treat of orange and marmalade cake - a perfect slow down with my two boys! @ibrentgoble.”

Take a look at Aashka Goradia’s Instagram post here:

About Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia started off as an actress and turned entrepreneur in 2018 with the launch of her cosmetics brand. She made her debut on TV with Achanak 37 Saal Baad in 2002. The diva has been part of hit shows like Kkusum, Kahiin To Hoga, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Baalveer among others.

In December 2017, Aashka tied the knot with American businessman Brent Goble following both Hindu and Christian rituals. The pair is passionate about Yoga and so, they decided to establish a yoga shala in Goa after moving there permanently in 2019. The two embraced parenthood in October, 2023.

