Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya clocks 10: Abhishek Kumar shares unseen picture from Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's film

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya clocked 10 years, yesterday on July 11. Did you know that Bigg Boss 17 runner-up, Abhishek Kumar was a part of the Bollywood romantic movie? On Thursday, the actor, took to his social media handle X to post a throwback picture from the sets of the 2014 film, to celebrate his role and the film's success.

Abhishek Kumar shares BTS snap from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya sets:

The photo shared by Abhishek Kumar, shows him standing next to a Dharma Productions banner. The Bigg Boss 17 runner-up shared the photo and tweeted, "10 years of humpty sharma ki dulhaniya Was a crowd artist there." He mentioned his role in the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer and celebrated the success of the film.

Talking about the picture, Abhishek was seen wearing a green jacket, and blue denim. The actor sported a messy hair look. He resembled a perfect teenager in the photo he shared on social media.

Abhishek's fans went berserk seeing the picture. Taking to the comments section, one user wrote, "Phle bhi apna Bhai hero tha Abhi bhi ha (Brother has always been a hero)." Another social media user commented, "You have come a long way Abhi & one day you will be the lead face of Dharma Productions Our best wishes are always with you."

Alia Bhatt and director Shashank Khaitan celebrate 10 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya:

Alia Bhatt also celebrated the tenth anniversary of the romantic comedy recently. The actress shared a cute video and in the caption, she wrote, "#10YearsOfHumptySharmaKiDulhania.”

Shashank Khaitan also shared a photo of Alia, Varun, and himself and thanked the universe, expressing gratitude for 10 years of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

For the unversed, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya was backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film also featured late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, apart from Alia and Varun.

Abhishek Kumar's work in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and meeting late Sidharth Shukla:

During an earlier interview with the Times Of India, Abhishek revealed his experience of working with late actor Sidharth Shukla. He mentioned being taken aback by Shukla's aura. The Bigg Boss 17 participant said that he was part of a crowd in the film where he met the Balika Vadhu actor.

Abhishek shared, "Sidharth sir se ye seekha ki logon ka toh kaam hai kehna, wo kuch bhi bole, aap apna stand lena, proper way se khelna, agar tum ho toh tum akele hi kaafi ho (I learned to not give attention to what people said about me, from Sidharth sir. You should focus on your game, make your own decisions and be self-independent)."