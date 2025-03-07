Anupam Kher’s 70th birthday post is a reminder that age is just a number; claims ‘jawaani to ab shuru hui hai’ on his special day

Anupam Kher is celebrating his 70th birthday on March 7, 2025, and the actor took to Instagram to share a post for himself, proving that age is just a number. He also humorously remarked, "Jawaani to ab shuru hui hai" (My youth is just beginning now).

Anupam Kher posted a montage of images showcasing his roles from various films. Celebrating his special day, the actor shared a heartfelt message on social media, reminiscing about his personal and professional journey. In his post, he reflected on portraying characters significantly older than his actual age throughout his career.

See the post here:

Kher's post read, "आज मेरा जन्मदिन है! 70वाँ! जिस शख्स ने फ़िल्मों में 28 साल की उम्र में 65 साल के बुजुर्ग की भूमिका निभाई हो, और फिर ज़्यादातर अपनी उम्र से बड़े किरदारो के रोल किए हों।उसकी जवानी तो अब शुरू हुई है! How age is just a number, I am the perfect example for it. Please send me your wishes and blessings! हरिद्वार आया माँ, दोस्तों और परिवार के लोगों के साथ! इस बार जन्मदिन स्पेशल है तो पूरा सनातनी होगा! जय माँ गंगे! हर हर महादेव!."

(Today is my birthday! The 70th! A person who played the role of a 65-year-old elderly man at the age of 28 and has mostly portrayed characters older than his actual age—his youth is just beginning now! I am the perfect example of how age is just a number. Please send me your wishes and blessings! I have come to Haridwar with my mother, friends, and family. This time, my birthday is special, so it will be completely Sanatani! Jai Maa Ganga! Har Har Mahadev!)

Advertisement

Several celebrities like Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Roshan, Sonu Nigam, and Mohit Chauhan among others dropped heartfelt birthday wishes for Kher.

With an illustrious career that spans more than four decades, the Special 26 actor has solidified his place as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. Throughout his remarkable journey, he has graced over 540 films, showcasing his extraordinary range in both Bollywood and international projects.