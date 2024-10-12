EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nia Sharma recalls losing her father at the age of 14; reveals she did odd jobs to make ends meet

Nia Sharma, a powerhouse of talent and known for her stellar fashion sense, is among the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. Recently the actress got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and opened up about her journey in the showbiz industry. While talking to us, the actress spoke about doing odd jobs, remembered how her life changed after her father passed away, and so on.

Recalling her days before entering the showbiz industry, Nia Sharma mentioned how she never knew how to do makeup and was very shy and confused about her life. She remembered how every night she couldn't sleep as she was worried about her future and life. Nia shared that her teenage years were stressful as her father passed away when she was 14 and since then things changed massively.

Nia added, "My brother was struggling to make ends meet for us. Every night I used to think that I want to stand on my feet. I wanted to do a job so that I was not a burden on my family. This was just my thought process every day. I did not have huge dreams about my life." She revealed how in her youth days she wanted to be a journalist and thus she opted for Journalism.

Nia recalled that she never partied during her college days but stayed focused on her studies. She said, "Rs 20,000 or Rs 25,000 salaried job is what I wanted and thought for me but god had other plans."

The Suhagan Chudail actress talked about how she had no one to guide her; it was just her, her mother, and her brother. Nia revealed that she used to complain because her mother would get worried if she was late coming home in Delhi. Nia mentioned that she now understands why her mother was concerned back then, as she was a single mother.

Nia even shared how her mother always motivated her to have a good life. She added, "There was no guiding factor. I have done MC jobs. MC jobs are those where they do anchoring for events just because I wanted to talk. I wanted to host events. I would earn 2.5k for two hours. These are the kind of odd jobs that I would do. Not knowing where it's going to take me, the internships. So blindly I kept doing things, not knowing where it's going to take me."

In the same interview, Nia spoke about her journey in the industry, her family, not doing Bigg Boss 18, betrayal in friendships and more. She even spoke about her shows - Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, Laughter Chefs and Suhagan Chudail

