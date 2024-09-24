Adnaan Shaikh wedding: Bigg Boss OTT 3 friends Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey and others attend sangeet ceremony in style

Adnaan Shaikh has hit the headlines for the right reasons. The social media personality is getting married to the love of his life, Ayesha. Ahead of the wedding ceremony, his friends and family marked their attendance at the pre-wedding festivities. Last night (September 23), Adnaan hosted the sangeet ceremony, and it turned out to be a star-studded affair. From Sana Makbul to Umar Riaz, several well-known faces from the television industry attended the event. The couple of the night also appeared before the paparazzi and posed for the pictures.

After the joyful and colorful Haldi ceremony, Adnaan introduced his wife, Ayesha, to the media during the sangeet. While the former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant wore a stylish ivory sherwani paired with an overcoat and matching trousers, his wife-to-be opted for a red and gold lehenga with a sheer dupatta. However, Ayesha also wore a mask to hide her face. The duo walked hand in hand, giving major couple goals.

Take a look at the video here:

Adnaan Shaikh formed a strong friendship bond with Sana Makbul and Shivani Kumari during his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3. So both of them, along with Vishal Pandey, attended the Sangeet ceremony, making the evening even more special. Sana radiated elegance as she gracefully donned a palazzo set complemented by a green dupatta and a matching bag. Her hair was styled in a half-up hairdo, and she exuded a sophisticated charm with her glamorous makeup and minimal accessories. On the other hand, Shivani Kumari looked pretty in a purple-hued lehenga and curled hair.

Further, the other personalities from the industry who graced Adnaan Shaikh's sangeet ceremony were Umar Riaz, Gauahar Khan's husband, Zaid Darbar, and Faisal Shaikh.

Take a look at the video here:

According to major reports, Adnaan and Ayesha are set to get married on September 25 with their walima. For the uninitiated, his journey on Bigg Boss OTT 3 was short-lived. He stayed inside the house for a week and had notable clashes with Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik.

