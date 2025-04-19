Abhinav Shukla CRITICIZES Asim Riaz for disrespectful comment towards Rubina Dilaik on Battleground

Battleground, a new web show, has been in headlines for its controversies. In one of the recent episodes, Asim Riaz had passed a disrespectful comment on Rubina Dilaik. Asim had questioned Rubina's presence on Battleground, a fitness reality show. He had claimed Rubina to be unfit for the show. After this incident, Shikhar Dhawan asked Asim to apologize to Rubina. However, Asim's disrespectful statement against Rubina didn't go well with Abhinav Shukla. Taking a stand for his wife, Abhinav slammed Asim.

Now, Abhinav Shukla has reacted to Asim Riaz's disrespectful comment against Rubina Dilaik. In the comment section of his vlog, a fan thanked Abhinav for his reaction to Asim's comment. The question of the fan was, "What is your reaction to Asim telling Rubina that this show is for fitness and asking, 'What are you doing here?'"

Replying to this fan, Abhinav Shukla criticized Asim's fitness and indirectly mentioned that the latter uses substances to maintain his physique. Abhinav said, "All jacked (injection emoticon) up muscle, no brain and a bad attitude are not a sign of fitness."

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla's comment here-

To those who don't know the context, Asim had questioned Rubina, "What are you doing here?" He tried to indicate that the show, Battleground, is meant for fitness enthusiasts and raised questions about her casting for the show.

While this fight is in the news, as per a new update, Asim Riaz has been allegedly ousted from Battleground following his new fight with Abhishek Malhan and Rubina Dilaik. As per India Today's report, Asim and Abhishek's normal tiff escalated into a heated argument. It is also said that when Rubina intervened, Asim allegedly insulted her. Due to this, Asim was allegedly asked to leave Battleground. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Featuring Rubina Dilaik, Asim Riaz, Rajat Dalal and Abhishek Malhan, Battleground is in the news for the arguments amongst these four gang leaders. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan is here to lead them. Battleground started streaming on Amazon MX Player on April 5.

