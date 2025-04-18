Asim Riaz ousted from Battleground after his fight with Abhishek Malhan?

Asim Riaz, who shot to fame after Bigg Boss 13, has been in headlines often due to his controversies because of his stint on reality shows. At present, Asim is seen as a gang leader in Battleground, a web show. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Asim has been ousted from Battleground after his alleged heated clash with co-gang leaders Abhishek Malhan and Rubina Dilaik. After this, Asim was allegedly asked to leave the show.

According to an India Today report, Asim Riaz locked horns with co-judge Abhishek Malhan on Thursday (April 17) while shooting for their show, Battleground. As per the portal's sources, Abhishek and Asim's argument escalated into a massive fight.

The source told the publication, "What seemed like a normal tiff slowly became a massive fight. Asim allegedly also insulted Rubina Dilaik, who intervened to sort out their differences. As things heated up, they all rushed to their vanity, calling off the shoot."

As per this report, Asim was allegedly asked to leave Battleground following his fight with Abhishek Malhan and Rubina Dilaik. However, it is said that Asim's team and the producers of the show are still in discussion to sort out the differences. An update from Asim on this news is still awaited.

Battleground is a new reality web show that features Rubina Dilaik, Rajat Dalal, Asim Riaz, and Abhishek Malhan. The show has 4 teams- Haryana Bulls (led by Rajat), Mumbai Strikers (led by Rubina), Delhi Dominators (led by Abhishek), and UP Dabangg (led by Asim). Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan is here to lead them. From team leaders clashing against each other to contestants' face-offs, the show features unexpected scenes.

Battleground started streaming on Amazon MX Player on April 5. The show is expected to air every day and is expected to go on for four weeks.

