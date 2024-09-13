Abhinav Shukla drops a major thirst trap showing off his chiseled body and we're not sure where to look; PICS

Abhinav Shukla is turning up the heat on Instagram! The actor, known for his rugged charm and fitness, just uploaded a series of shirtless throwback pictures from his early modeling days. Sharing the photos on his Instagram stories, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant gave fans a glimpse of his younger self, flaunting a perfectly sculpted physique that could rival any fitness model today.

On September 12, Abhinav Shukla uploaded the first photo where he is seen lying on the bed with a bed sheet gathered around his lower body. He uploaded it with the caption, “Few Years Ago”. Following this came three more pics- one in front of a washroom mirror with nothing but a towel on, another in swimwear in the water and the last one posing to repair a car.

Check out Abhinav Shukla's pictures here:

The shirtless shots, which showcase his chiseled body, defined abs, and toned muscles, have fans swooning. The actor’s journey from being a model with a flawless physique to becoming a household name in Indian television has certainly left a lasting impression on his followers.

Abhinav’s latest post not only gave fans a trip down memory lane but also set serious fitness goals. Known for his love of the outdoors and adventurous lifestyle, the actor has always been open about his passion for fitness and well-being. He started his career as a model and gradually ventured into Hindi serials.

Although he has been away from the screen for a long time, he continues to maintain an active presence on social media. He continues his outdoor adventure and travelling and last year, summited Ladakh’s UT Kangri. Last year, in December, he and his wife Rubina Dilaik became parents to two twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva. Since then the two are enjoying their parenthood journey.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the photos, with many taking to social media to compliment Abhinav’s timeless good looks. If this is just a taste of his throwback era, we can’t wait to see what other gems Abhinav has in store!

