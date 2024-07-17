Aly Goni organizes birthday party for 'koyla tycoon' on Laughter Chefs' set; asks 'Justin Bieber who?' vibing to Dhinchak Pooja's song

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has already stood up to people's expectations. Apart from the live episodes, the audience also enjoys watching the BTS clips posted by the contestants of this cooking base to reality show.

This time, Aly Goni Shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show vibing with the other contestants, including Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, and Nia Sharma. The fun-filled clip features Dhinchak Pooja singing one of her popular songs.

Aly Goni and others vibe to Dhinchak Pooja's song

Aly Goni's latest video from the Laughter Chefs' set has Dhinchak Pooja bringing ultimate fun and lots of laughter among the contestants. She is heard singing the 'Selfie maine le li aaj' song while the actors go gaga over it. While Nia Sharma looks immersed in the light-hearted entertainment, Reem Shaikh and Karan Kundrra scream loudly into the camera.

Interestingly, giving a quirky twist to the entire situation, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor mentioned that it was a birthday party they organized for none other than Vicky Jain.

Dropping the video, the Bigg Boss 14 fame writes, "Justin bieber who ? We have dinchak Pooja in da house birthday Party organised by us for Multi billionaire koyla tycoon."

Have a look at the post:

Karan Kundrra and others react

Reacting to Aly Goni's video, Karan Kundrra wrote, "maa kassam." Reem Shaikh expressed, "Alyji ka fav moment from yesterday." Further, one of the fans commented, "Caption and Aly screaming ayee Pooja." Another admirer remarked, "Aly sir you are so so so handsome sir and jasmine you are too cute."

About Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

With Bharti Singh as the host, the show features television personalities participating in pairs. Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh – Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra – Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma are the celebrities seen on the show. Most recently, veteran actor Dharmendra made a guest appearance on the show.

