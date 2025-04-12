Rajeev Sen criticizes ex-wife Charu Asopa for keeping daughter away, questions her financial crunch; actress hits back

TV actress Charu Asopa, previously married to Rajeev Sen, has grabbed headlines after news of her selling clothes online during a tough financial phase went viral. She shared that she recently shifted from Mumbai to Rajasthan with her daughter and that Rajeev was informed beforehand. Sen, however, now slams her for keeping their child away from him and casts doubt on her financial claims. Charu has hit back at his comments.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Rajeev Sen opened up about his feelings regarding the situation and shared that despite his efforts to meet his daughter, he feels shut out. He said, "Charu has mastered the art of keeping my daughter away from me. But I really feel bad for Ziana because she's the one who is losing out."

He revealed he hasn’t seen Ziana since January and that his attempt to visit her in Bikaner failed but ex-wife Charu Asopa didn't respond. He added that while she now says he’s welcome to visit them anytime, Rajeev feels his efforts haven’t been reciprocated.

The actor further opened up on her online clothing venture and appreciated her efforts but questioned her claims of financial crunch. He said that on her recent cruise vacation with her brother and sister-in-law, she paid for everyone’s tickets, which no person dealing with a financial crunch will do.

Advertisement

Rajeev Sen also reflected on her plans to purchase a house in Bikaner, noting that such a decision involves huge expense, even with a loan. Talking about her lifestyle as seen in daily vlogs, such as frequent shopping and travel, he said that her actions don’t reflect the financial struggles she is publicly claiming.

Meanwhile, Charu Asopa hit back at Rajeev Sen’s remarks by reposting his Hindustan Times interview on her Instagram Stories. Along with the post, she wrote, “Wow, that’s beautiful. Whatever I do is always drama for this man.”

In the same interview, Sushmita Sen's brother also voiced his frustration over Charu Asopa making their personal life public. He claimed that she is turning their problems into online content. He further showed concern about their daughter Ziana’s well-being. He shared that despite her public statements about him, his family forgave her for the sake of their daughter and even requested her to return, not for reconciliation, but to give a safe space and environment to their child.

Advertisement

Earlier, Charu had revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times that she moved to Bikaner with her daughter Ziana over a month ago due to the high expense of living in Mumbai, which, according to her, was Rs. 1-1.5 lakh a month. She also explained it was difficult to leave her daughter with a nanny during her shoots.

The actress confirmed that shifting to Bikaner was a planned move and she had informed her ex-husband, Rajeev Sen, about this. She’s now selling clothes online to meet her finances.

Stay tuned for more!

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa opens up on current relationship status with ex-husband Rajeev Sen: 'Puraani baato ko..'