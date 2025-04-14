Charu Asopa slams Rajeev Sen for claiming that she's lying about her financial struggles; here's what she said

Television actress Charu Asopa, who was married to Rajeev Sen and has a daughter named Ziana, parted ways with him due to struggles in their relationship. The actress recently moved back to her hometown in Rajasthan with Ziana, citing the high cost of living in Mumbai. Rajeev had questioned her financial struggles and now Charu has hit back, saying that people who haven't faced hardships find it easy to pass judgment.

In a conversation with ETimes, Charu Asopa opened up on Rajeev Sen’s remarks about her financial situation. She said, "The thing is people who have not seen hardships in life, it is very easy for them to comment. They have never seen in life how people arrange for loans. They don’t know the hardships of middle class people." She added that he isn't exposed and aware about these everyday realities.

The actress also responded to Rajeev’s accusation about not allowing him to meet their daughter Ziana and said, “I don't know why he is saying that I don't let him meet Ziana." She added that she has been so involved with Rajeev and his family even after their divorce, which no one else would have done. She shared that she’s consistently made efforts to keep those ties intact, and hearing such allegations now only leaves her laughing.

Charu also reacted to her ex-husband's allegation of paying for a cruise trip with her family while discussing financial struggles. She clarified that even blind would know that the trip was a collaboration, not a personal expense. She expressed that she did not pay a penny for the stay, and the trip was part of a promotional arrangement. She also shared that she had been selling clothes from last one year, not speaking publicly about her financial issues until the viral video prompted media attention.

Charu Asopa further shared that she didn't want to turn her personal life into a spectacle. She explained that it often becomes a cycle where one person speaks out, and the other responds, creating unnecessary drama. She also acknowledged that family conflicts are common but emphasized how it often becomes a public spectacle.

The actress added that she came back to Mumbai was to take her belongings, especially expensive ones. She added that she wasn't swimming in money, dispelling any misconceptions about her financial situation.

Charu expressed her disappointment over people involving others in her personal issues. She requested that others refrain from dragging Rajeev, and his sister Sushmita Sen, or their families into the matter. She added that making baseless comments about them is not right and said that it’s disheartening to see people profiting off others' pain.

