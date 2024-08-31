Anita Hassanandani gets emotional recalling her bond with late father; reveals 'I was always angry on him...'

Popular actress Anita Hassanandani is all set to be back on screens after a long hiatus. The actress will soon be seen in Suman Indori. In a recent interview, Anita got extremely emotional as she spoke about her bond with her late father.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Anita Hassanandani broke down in tears as she recalled her time with her late father when she was 15. When asked about her bond with him, Anita shared, "He really loved me. He actually was an alcoholic, so our connection was lost a little, but with the father, the bond is always special."

Anita then broke into tears and continued, "I haven't spoken about my father in I don't know how many years." She explained, "Now that I have a child, I wish he could have met Aaravv. It would have been so special."

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress expressed how she feels her father is blessing her in every difficult phase of her life and guiding her. Recalling her childhood days with him, Anita said, "I was always angry with him for drinking. At that time, I never understood why. Now, I know it's an addiction. He was also going through what he was going through. I would want to apologize for not understanding him."

Further, Anita recalled how her father was also going through a tough time and shared, "Now when I look back, he did his best." She said, "I would always be upset that he is drinking, and I used to be so angry with him, so I just feel bad. We could have had better times."

Speaking about her childhood days, Anita mentioned that her family was financially unstable, and her father was frustrated because of this.

Workwise, Anita Hassanandani has been a part of several shows such as Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kkavyanjali, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Naagin 3, Nach Baliye 9 and so on. However, her character as Shagun in the hit show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein gained her massive fame in the success. Anita's acting mettle as an antagonist was loved by the viewers.

Anita Hassanandani is now set to feature in Suman Indori, where she will be seen playing the role of Devika.

