Anupamaa Written Update, Aug 24: Aadhya makes another attempt to reach Anupama

Anupamaa, August 24, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Vanraj calling Hardik and telling him that he cannot wait anymore. He makes a deal with Hardik and orders him to do as directed.

Anupama tries to stop the goons from destroying her food stall. They set her shop on fire. Anupama wakes up from her sleep and realizes that it was a nightmare. She gets scared and prays to God. Anupama tries to calm herself.

Paritosh gets ready for a party. Kinjal comes and asks if he is playing a game along with Vanraj. Paritosh replies in the affirmative. He admits that he and Vanraj are up to something. Kinjal decides to talk to Vanraj.

Anupama is happy to witness Anuj running her food cart and expresses gratitude to God. She runs to Anuj as he burns his hand. She questions why Anuj took up her job. He says that he can’t leave Anupama alone and plans to help her. They both recall some sweet memories from the past. Anupama, thanks Anuj. They spot Vanraj watching them and doubt his intentions. Vanraj receives a call regarding Paritosh and gets angry at him.

Anuj remains hopeful about Anupama’s success in her new business venture. Anupama gets her first food order. Everyone at Asha Bhawan gets excited. Anuj takes up the task of delivering the order after Sagar informs him about his exam. Anupama allows him to do so. She later shares with Bala that she likes it when Anuj is busy at work as it reminds her of old Anuj.

Vanraj bashes Paritosh in front of the family. He reveals that Paritosh took Rs 2 lakh from a friend and promised to return double the amount in four days. Paritosh suggests that Vanraj give money to his friend from his share in the property. Pakhi also demands her part. Vanraj scolds both of them and threatens to throw them out of the house. Paritosh and Pakhi get furious at Vanraj.

Anupama feeds a poor kid who visits her stall food for free. On the other hand, Aadhya sees a pamphlet about Anupama’s food joint and decides to contact her.

Anupama gets super busy with the crowd of customers at her food cart. Meenu also comes there with her friend and indirectly taunts Sagar, who is restricting her advances towards him. Aadhya manages to call Anupama in Megha’s absence. However, Anupama doesn’t pick up her call. The episode ends here.

