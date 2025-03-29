Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Rupali Ganguly wins P.C. Chandra presents Best Actor TV Female
The entertainment and fashion industry saw one of the most-awaited award shows, Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, take place in Mumbai on March 27, 2025. At the star-studded event, several Bollywood and TV stars were honored with the prestigious award. Popular television actress, Rupali Ganguly went home with the P.C. Chandra presents Best Actor TV Female award.
The 4th edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards drew its curtains on March 27, 2025. After months of planning and hard work, the event became a massive success, thanks to all the people involved in the process. While the night saw TV and B-town stars gracing the event in their best looks, many were honored with the awards. Among them was Rupali Ganguly who bagged the P.C. Chandra presents Best Actor TV Female award.
Rupali Ganguly wins Best Actor TV Female award at PSSI Awards 2025:
The veteran actress of the TV world was bestowed with the award for her exemplary contributions to the industry and her outstanding performance in the serial, Anupamaa. At the PSSI 2025 Awards, she was honored with the trophy by Mr. Ricky Vasandani, Founder & CEO of Solitario Diamonds.
After receiving the coveted accolade, the actress took over the mic and expressed her happiness and profound gratitude on being able to take home the black lady. The moment was extra special for her because Rupali’s mother was at the event, watching her shine like a true diamond.
Rupali Ganguly’s winning speech at PSSI Awards 2025:
