Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupama and Raahi's decision upsets the Shah and Kothari families; watch to know what happened

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria, have been the top-rated show on-screen. Due to its engaging storyline and unexpected twists and turns, the show has managed to hook the attention of the audience. Now, the makers are set to introduce a new interesting plot in the show where Anupamaa and Raahi will be seen struggling to convince the Shah family and the Kothari family to agree with their decision. But can you guess what their decision is?

Star Plus uploaded Anupamaa's promo on their official Instagram page. The promo offers a sneak peek of the upcoming twist in Anupamaa. As the promo starts, Anupama is seen fighting with the Shah family as she decides to bring Raghav to their house. Toshu argues, asking Anupama why she allowed Raghav to stay with them.

Meanwhile, Raahi brings Mohit to Kothari mansion due to which she gets into an argument with Prem. Prem warns Raahi that if Mohit stays in Kothari mansion, then she will have to end her ties with the Kothari family.

On the other hand, Leela gives an ultimatum to Anupama that the family will leave the house if Raghav stays at their house. It is then seen how Anupama and Raahi cry inconsolably as they realise how their decision is not supported by their family members. Anupama encourages Raahi to move ahead in life with strength and take a stand for herself.

Recently, Manish Goel and Randeep Rai entered Anupamaa to play pivotal roles. Their entry has hooked the attention of the audience, due to which Anupamaa managed to rank in top spot on TRP chart.

Along with Rupali, Adrija Roy and Shivam, the show also stars Alpana Buch, Rahil Azam, Zalak Desai and more in pivotal roles.