Influencer Viraj Gehlani shares video of her dadi getting emotional after watching Anupamaa scene; Rupali Ganguly makes surprise appearance; See PICS

Anupamaa has taken a dramatic turn, with Anupama fighting her battle to live. In the previous episode, Megha stabbed Anupama, leaving her in a critical condition. Ardent fans of the show got emotional watching the episodes. Popular social media influencer Viraj Gehlani's viral grandmother got teary-eyed seeing the episode, and later, Gehlani made her grandmother speak to Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the show.

As doctors treated Anupama in yesterday's (Aug 31, 2024) episode, Gehlani's grandmother got emotional seeing Anupama's fight for survival. Gehlani shared a glimpse of the same on social media and wrote, "Anupama went to the hospital, and here she started crying." In a previous Instagram story, Gehlani posted a glimpse of his grandmother attentively watching the episode and wrote, "I still don't get it why she is so glued."

Take a look at Viraj Gehlani's Instagram stories here:

After Gehlani's grandmother got emotional, he made her speak to Rupali Ganguly over a video call wherein she told the actress that since two days, she was getting emotional seeing the episodes.

Rupali shared Viraj's Instagram story and wrote, "Naani, I totally adore her."

Checkout Rupali Ganguly's reply to Viraj Gehlani's grandmother getting emotional:

The previous track of the show revolved around Anupama trying to rescue Aadhya from Megha, a possessive mother. Megha lost her daughter Priya and felt Aadhya was Priya. As Anupamaa found Aadhya and tried to rescue her, Megha lost her calm and tried to stab Aadhya with a knife, however, Anupama saved her and got stabbed instead. After the major tragedy, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) got Anupama admitted to the hospital.

Anuj, along with Shah family members like Baa, Toshu, Titu and Kinjal are worried for Anupama's well-being. Meanwhile, doctors have informed the family that Anupama stands only a one per cent chance to recover and that she is in an extremely critical condition.

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Anuj will be seen praying for Anupama.



