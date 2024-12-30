Rupali Ganguly breaks silence on Alisha Parveen's ousting from Anupamaa; says 'I have always prioritized...'

Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has often made headlines for its various controversies. The show was in the news recently after Alisha Parveen was ousted from the Rajan Shahi-produced show. Her ouster shocked many as the actress revealed that she wasn't informed about her departure. After her exit, Alisha accused Rupali of misbehaving and feeling insecure about her growing stardom. However, now Rupali has finally addressed these allegations.

While exclusively speaking to ABP News, Rupali Ganguly strongly denied all the allegations made against her by Alisha Parveen. The lead actress clarified that she has no influence on Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi and the channel's decisions. Rupali revealed that she has been a part of the show for several years and has never requested the makers to alter any scenes for her convenience.

Rupali Ganguly elaborated that she has no control over her costume choices in the show. She said, "I have always prioritized professionalism and dedicated myself to this show for the last five years." The actress questioned how Alisha could claim that she was the reason for her ousting.

While talking about her bond with Rupali Ganguly, Alisha Parveen told India Forums, "I shared a very professional bond with everyone, not just her. I used to greet and talk to everyone."

A few former cast members of Anupamaa, like Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah and Paras Kalnawat, had indirectly hinted that Rupali was the reason behind their departure from the show.

Speaking about Alisha Parveen, the actress was roped in to play the role of Rahi, aka Aadhya in Anupamaa. Alisha essayed the role of Rupali Ganguly's on-screen daughter. After Alisha's exit, the makers of the show replaced Adrija Roy with Alisha. At present, Adrija stars opposite Shivam Khajuria, who is seen playing Prem. Rahi and Prem's love story has just begun, and the viewers will soon see their romance.

