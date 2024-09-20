Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupama-Anuj decide to give shelter to Shah family in Aasha Bhavan, Pakhi-Toshu misbehave; Promo

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa has hooked the audiences to its engaging storyline. Ever since the show premiered, its interesting content has entertained the viewers. The makers of Anupamaa often keep audiences informed about the upcoming twists in the show by sharing promos. The recently released new promo of Anupamaa offers a sneak peek into the upcoming plot.

A few hours back, Star Plus shared a new promo of Anupamaa on their official social media handle. In this new promo, Anuj gets angry and saves Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Shah house is sealed and Baa breaks down as the family is abandoned from their house. Baa is worried as they have no shelter and cries inconsolably. Anuj suggests to them that they should come to stay in Aasha Bhavan.

Anupama and Anuj convince Baa and Baapu ji to come to Aasha Bhavan. Meanwhile, Pakhi, in a rude tone, said that she will stay in a hotel but not in Aasha Bhavan. Anupamaa gets furious hearing Pakhi's comment and bashes her for her attitude. Anupama slammed Pakhi saying that she won't ever ask them to stay in Aasha Bhavan.

Toshu angrily said, "Aasha bhavan jaaye meri jutti." After listening to this, Anupamaa walks away whereas Toshu and Pakhi are stranded on the road.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Shah parivaar ki taraf Anupama aur Anuj ne badhaya hai madad ka haath. Lekin kya Toshu aur Pakhi Unki iss madad ko swikaar kar paayenge? Dekhiye, #Anupama, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

From the time Anupamaa premiered, it has gained immense love from fans. The engaging storyline kept audiences engaged even after such a long time.

Lately, the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer has been in the headlines as Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma took a midway exit from Anupamaa.

Apart from them, Anupamaa stars Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch and many others in pivotal roles.

