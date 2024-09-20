Anupamaa Written Update, September 20: Anupama reflects on her children, Toshu and Pakhi, and their behavior. Meanwhile, Pakhi complains that Anupama's unexpected decisions keep catching them off guard. Frustrated with the situation, Pakhi urges Toshu to do something, mentioning that she can't handle the rain. Toshu then reveals that he has Vanraj's credit card, and they both decide to splurge. Looking for shelter, Pakhi and Toshu head to a hotel.

At the Shah house, Anupama wakes up the family, comforting Hasmuk and Leela. Meenu looks for her hair clip with Sagar’s help, while Kinjal and Aadhya prepare breakfast. Indra asks Hasmuk and Leela to begin the aarti; Leela hesitates, but Anuj encourages her, and the family unites in prayer.

Anuj struggles to find a job and considers an offer from a rival company. Determined to support his family, he vows to work for Anupama, Aadhya, and Mahi’s sake. Anuj then sets a goal to win Anupama's heart again, but she knows he already has.

Meanwhile, Anupama starts delivering pickles and papad to a hotel to contribute to the household income. Leela asks Bala to pawn gold for provisions, but Bala reassures her, saying he will manage everything.

At Asha Bhawan, Dimple and Dolly express dissatisfaction with their stay. Dolly considers moving to the USA after claiming her share of the inheritance, prompting Kinjal and Leela to criticize their attitudes.

Advertisement

Kinjal soon discovers that Pakhi and Toshu are indulging themselves at a hotel, and she angrily vows to hold them accountable. Meanwhile, at the Shah house, Leela asks Dimple and Dolly to help chop vegetables, but they complain and resist. Anupama intervenes, encouraging them to contribute to the household chores.

Nandita almost falls, but Titu catches her, angering Dimple, who slaps Nandita and accuses her of seeking Titu’s attention. Dimple lashes out, making a cruel remark about Nandita’s past.

Anupama intervenes, leading to a heated exchange where she demands an apology from Dimple, who refuses. Titu apologizes on her behalf, but Dimple accuses Anupama of favoring outsiders, warning that she will eventually turn against Asha Bhawan's residents.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Rohit Shetty jokingly calls Vikrant Massey 12th Fail as latter has special video message for his 'girl' Sumona Chakravarti