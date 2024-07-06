Anupamaa Written Update, July 6: Anuj's plans to go back to USA are canceled due to Aadhya's unexpected stomach pain

In today's episode, Anupama is thrilled and thanks God for her happiness, but notes one thing that remains unresolved. Anuj speaks to Anupama against her wishes, telling her he's leaving because of Aadya.

Anupama reminisces about her past with Anuj. Anuj plans to resolve things with Shruti, and Anupama encourages him to talk to her. Anuj questions why they can't reunite, despite knowing Anupama's feelings for him.

Anupama explains that Aadya hates her and feels guilty, believing Anuj and Shruti would have married if she hadn't interfered. Anuj asks for her support, but Anupama insists he leave.

Anuj professes love to Anupama before departure

Anuj informs Anupama that he's leaving but promises to return for her someday, confessing his love and asserting that no one can separate them. Both Anupama and Anuj become emotional. Meanwhile, Pakhi and Paritosh inform Vanraj that Anupama has scrapped her plan to return to the USA.

Pakhi suggests Anupama might take over their house, prompting Vanraj to consider Anupama's current needs. Pakhi mentions that Anupama hasn't signed the NOC yet, causing Vanraj to worry. He decides to discuss selling the house with Hasmuk. Hasmuk overhears Pakhi, Paritosh, and Vanraj's conversation.

Hasmukh considers leaving Shah house

Anupama confronts Hasmukh, asking why he seems troubled, but he brushes off her concerns. Instead, he confides in Leela that their presence is obstructing their children's paths. Feeling it's time to distance themselves from the Shah family, Hasmukh suggests they should leave soon, a sentiment Leela agrees with, indicating they're already making plans.

Meanwhile, Anuj is deeply affected by thoughts of Anupama, realizing he can't envision a life without her. Amidst this emotional turmoil, Aadya suddenly falls ill. Anuj rushes to inform Anupama about Aadya's condition, seeking her support and understanding.

However, Anupama, lost in bittersweet memories of her past with Anuj, initially ignores his attempts to communicate. Eventually, Anuj manages to update Anupama about Aadya's health, hoping for her empathy during this challenging time.

Anuj and Anupama's plans thwarted by Aadya's illness and flight cancellation

Anuj and Anupama learn that Aadya is having food poisoning. Anuj thinks Aadya had street food. The doctor asks Anuj to avoid traveling. Anupama asks Anuj to stay back. Anuj says it is not the right time to go.

Dimple and Titu plan the future. Vanraj asks Dimple to keep Ansh with them. He thinks Titu will blast in anger if Ansh Interrupts him. Anuj and Anupama bring Aadya home. The Shahs learn that Anuj and Aadya's flight is canceled.

Vanraj taunts Aadya, Anuj, and Anupama.He accuses Anuj and Anupama of using Aadya as an excuse to stay close, but Anuj gives Vanraj a fitting response. The episode ends here.

