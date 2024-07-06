Throwback to Avneet Kaur’s Cannes debut; Aladdin actress opens up on red carpet controversies and her experiences

Cannes appearances are indeed special for everyone who loves fashion, grooming, and designer outfits. It becomes even more special when we get to see Indian celebrities gracing the red carpet. Cannes Film Festival 2024 was quite endearing for every Indian since we got to see the upcoming talents like King, RJ Karishma, Kiara Advani, Nancy Tyagi, Avneet Kaur and others making their debut appearances on the red carpet.

Avneet Kaur grabbed headlines this year for her debut at Cannes for the screening of her upcoming film with Shantanu Maheshwari, Love in Vietnam. She shared a couple of her memories and experiences in the LOL podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya.

Avneet Kaur shares about the way to reach Cannes

The Aladdin actress, along with her recent film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage co-star Sunny Singh, made an appearance on Bharti and Harsh's show, The LOL Podcast, hosted by the popular couple.

During the episode, she shared her journey to Cannes, providing detailed insights on how to reach the iconic destination. Avneet explained that Cannes is located in the southern part of France, and the most convenient way to get there is by landing at the Nice Airport and then traveling to Cannes by road.

As she recounted her experiences at Cannes, Bharti and Harsh, along with Sunny Singh, appeared visibly overwhelmed and impressed. They eagerly listened to Avneet's stories, which included her red-carpet appearances and memorable moments at the prestigious film festival.

The hosts and Sunny couldn't help but crack some funny and light-hearted jokes throughout the conversation, adding to the lively and engaging atmosphere of the episode. Their humorous interactions and Avneet's captivating stories made the podcast episode even more entertaining and enjoyable for the audience.

Take a look at Avneet Kaur’s post:

Avneet Kaur saw Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bella Hadid at Cannes

Bharti and Harsh were quite intrigued to know what happens in the Cannes Film Festival, hence they asked Avneet about what happens once the celebrities walk the red carpet and go inside after getting themselves photographed.

In response, the actress shared that films are screened inside the hall and she also went on to emphasize the Indian film All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, winning the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and actress Anasuya Sengupta winning the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 for the film The Shameless.

Avneet said that it was a very proud moment for every Indian upon knowing that Indians bagged two awards at the Cannes and almost took over the event. Cannes also provides various screens for various movie screenings and that’s how Avneet saw Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio at the Cannes.

Avneet addresses social media trolls and other controversies about Cannes

Avneet Kaur, however, had to face a lot of trolls on social media regarding her debut at the Cannes red carpet when some of her videos were going viral all over the media. The videos showed Avneet carrying her outfit and walking the red carpet confidently waving at people over there.

Take a look at AVneet Kaur’s post:

Many asked her in one of her social media posts about who she was waving at and also said that she was trying to seek attention while nobody was giving her one, and the trolls went a little bizarre. Avneet finally addressed the trolls in the podcast by saying that her father and the directors as well as the producers of her upcoming movie ‘Love in Vietnam’ were present there and she was waving at them while making her appearance.

The Titu Weds Sheru actress also said that there were some controversies during the event where some actresses were asked to walk off the carpet quickly. She also shared that more than twenty celebrities walk the carpet at the same time which makes it quite difficult for each of them to grab the attention and make themselves click perfectly.

