Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Jaswir Kaur dance their heart out to THIS iconic song; WATCH fun video

Rupali Ganguly is now a household name! As Anupamaa, she resonates with numerous women and, hence, has emerged as one of the most loved actors in the Indian television industry. With an active social media presence and keeps treating fans with her BTS videos. Sometimes, it is Rupali creating fun videos with her co-actors or spending quality time with the dogs at the set. Only recently, she posted a video with Jaswir Kaur from the Anupamaa sets.

Rupali Ganguly and Jaswir Kaur groove together

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly shared a dance video wherein she is seen grooving with Jaswir Kaur. They are dancing their hearts out to Hoth Rasiley song from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Welcome film. The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor is dressed in a red saree while Jaswir has donned a kaftan-style kurta and black trousers. Both actors enjoyed dancing together, and their expressions were to the point.

Dropping the video, Rupali wrote, "Time mile toh reel banao No rehearsal bas seedhe take (If you get time then make a reel, don't rehearse, just give a take)."

Have a look at the video here:

For the uninitiated, Jaswir plays Rupali's friend, Devika, in Anupamaa. There have been many instances in the show when their bond wins the audience's hearts.

How did fans react to Rupali Ganguly's video?

After Rupali Ganguly posted the video, one of the fans wrote, "Wow my two cuties in this really mam u r fab always waiting for ur reel.. finally a gyi." Another admirer expressed, "Gana suits well HONT RASEELE aur toh aur jo bhi reel rups banayenge wahi sabka trend chaalu." Further, a comment read, "Two best friends... two cute dancers."

The current track of Anupamaa

In the recent episode, Anuj and Anupama had an unexpected reunion at a temple. Anupama tried calling him several times, but Anuj reacted and walked away from the scene. She tried to stop Anuj, but he pushed her and continued running. Further, Kinjal and Sagar were in shock over Anuj's condition.

