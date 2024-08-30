Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey BREAKS silence on reported fallout between him and Rajan Shahi: ‘Once you decide to move on….’

Sudhanshu Pandey hit the headlines after announcing his sudden departure from Anupamaa. The actor apologized to his fans for making a sudden decision and confirmed that he would no longer play Vanraj Shah in the show. Although he did not speak about the exact reason for quitting Anupamaa, he recently reflected on his sudden exit. Sudhanshu also spoke at length about the rumours regarding his fallout with producer Rajan Shahi.

In a conversation with the Bombay Times, Sudhanshu Pandey said that he felt it was time to move on. He called his journey as Vanraj Shah incredibly rewarding. The actor mentioned receiving immense love and resentment from viewers, which makes him believe that he went into the skin of the character and did complete justice to it. Acknowledging the speculation of his forced exit from Anupamaa, Pandey stressed how such stories show up whenever something like his case happens.

Further, Sudhanshu added that since he maintains integrity and dignity, he did not comment on any of the speculative theories about him. The Anupamaa fame prefers to avoid conflicts and believes that everyone has their own perspective. In the same interaction, the Singh Is Kinng actor commented, "This decision has been sudden. It came unexpectedly, and I had to make a choice for reasons of my own. However, everything is positive, my mind is at peace, and I'm happy."

Breaking his silence on the reported fallout between him and Rajan Shahi, he shared insights into their bond and called their relationship as that of brothers. Sudhanshu clarified that the equation between them hasn't changed from his side and claimed to have no hard feelings towards anyone.

When asked if his decision to leave Anupamaa was due to his character getting less footage, Sudhanshu Pandey referred to Vanraj Shah as a 'strong character' who won't fade out when not given enough screen time. Revealing what worried him more than his character arc, Pandey remarked, "I was shooting for fewer days, and then obviously one make lesser money."

Throwing light on the possibility of his return to Anupamaa and reuniting with the cast, the actor did not seem hopeful. He said, "I don't think that's going to happen. When you decide to move on, looking back can cause you to stumble." Lastly, the 50-year-old hopes to create more memorable characters like Vanraj and explore new opportunities.

