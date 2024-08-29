EXCLUSIVE Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah shares her first reaction on Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj's exit from show: 'I felt it was...'

Last evening (August 28, 2024), the ardent fans of the Star Plus show Anupamaa received a shocking update about one of the prominent characters of the show, Vanraj Shah, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, exiting the show. Pinkvilla got in touch with Nidhi Shah, who plays Pandey's onscreen daughter-in-law and asked her about her reaction and thoughts on his exit. Read the quotes below.

Nidhi Shah on Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa

When asked about her initial reaction to Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaa, Nidhi Shah said, "Honestly, initially, I felt it was a joke. I believed that he would work something out and return to the sets. I wasn't believing it until yesterday, when he announced the same on his Instagram. I didn't know what to tell him to convince him to stay back in the show, as after all, it is an individual's decision. It is heartbreaking and sad that he is no longer a part of the show."

Take a look at Sudhanshu Pandey's announcement of quitting Anupamaa:

Nidhi Shah on her bond with Sudhanshu Pandey

Talking about her bond with Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi said, "From the day 1, we were a part of the show and it has been an amazing journey of knowing him as a person. He was one of my closest friend. We have grown on to each other and slowly the bond developed into friendship and we started sharing our personal problems with each other along with professional discussion. We are missing him every minute on the sets of the show."

She added, "No one can take his place. No one can play a better Vanraj Shah from the entire television industry. I have learned a lot from him; he was so experienced. Have learned so about the craft from him, be it proper diction or dialogue delivery."

Nidhi Shah on Sudhanshu Pandey's contribution to Anupamaa

The Tu Aashiqui actress added, "He played the character with such a finesse that people hated Vanraj Shah and he became one of the loved villains on television. Offscreen, he was a different person, we used to have so much fun on the sets, we used to have lunches together. We also met on and off on dinners and parties. It was great working with him. And I wish him the best in his life. I am sure he is up for a bigger journey."

Nidhi Shah on importance on Vanraj in Anupamaa

Talking about the importance of the character that Sudhanshu played in the show, Nidhi Shah said, "Vanraj was an integral part of the show and he was the only character that was unpredictable. One would never guess what Vanraj would do in a situation. He can laugh, ignore, brush it under the carpet, yell, or even hit someone, and nobody could guess what he would do and when."

She added, "Vanraj se Shah family mey ek darr tha.. Unke jaane ke baad ab woh darr khatam hogaya (Because of Vanraj, the Shah family was scared and with his exit, the family members aren't scared of anyone). He was one of the most good-looking negative leads on television."

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Anupama trying to unite Aadhya and Anuj. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles.

