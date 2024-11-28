Apollena EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Sharma opens up on talking to ISRO scientist, bond with on-screen dad Sandeep Baswana and more

Aditi Sharma is among the most well-known actresses in the telly world. The TV star is set to showcase her acting mettle in an upcoming show, Apollena. Aditi will essay the lead role of a girl who dreams of becoming India’s first female astronaut but is challenged by meteoric odds. Apollena also stars Sandeep Baswana, who is set to essay the role of Aditi's father in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aditi Sharma opened up about her bond with her on-screen father Sandeep Baswana, shared how she did preparations for the show by talking to an ISRO scientist, and also discussed traits of her character's personality that resonate with her own. Excerpts from the interview are below:

How is your relationship with Sandeep Baswana off-screen?

He (Sandeep Baswana) is a great friend, so fun to talk to. He has so much to share, his life experiences, acting experiences and so much. The way he says it makes you understand. We have just started shooting so we are just building that connection. We do feel the connection, the father-daughter bond is there. He keeps teaching me lessons and he is very sweet.

What kind of preparations you did for Apollena? Did you seek guidance from a real-life astronaut?

There were preparations. I had to be fit because when you are becoming an astronaut you have to be physically fit. When you are running, you should not be breathless. I was working on my running skills, and workout and everything was top-notch. I am really working hard on it still.

We talked to an ISRO scientist, I had a conversation with her but not with a real astronaut yet. My creatives and writers have been in touch, they keep telling me everything that is required in the script so I get this information from them.

Watch Apollena's promo here-

Were there any apprehensions before saying yes to Apollena?

There were no apprehensions and I was not scared because I knew the channel and the makers both. I know they are the best in current times. I was very excited to say 'yes' and do the show. After I heard the story, I was very excited to work on it. I feel there is a need for all of us to move forward even in Television, to bring new stories, and work on different characters. I am still excited to work on this project.

What is one personality trait you possess in real life that is similar to your on-screen character?

The confidence or Junoon (spirit) is what Apollena has, the kind of madness which is required to achieve your goal or dream is there in me. When I was 18 or 19, I wanted to be an actor so bad. I was like 'Just give me one chance god, once chance mama papa. I really want to do something in this career, field somehow someway I will prove that I am going to do.'

This is the same spirit which Apollena also carries and Aditi also has. We dream big, we do not dream small or give up on dreams if people say something. You never give up on your goals. That's the similarities.

Apollena's story revolves around her courageous journey to clear her father Girdhar’s (played by Sandeep Baswana) tarnished name while grappling with the label of being ‘gaddar ki beti’. Apollena’s mission isn’t just to rise above the blame, but to soar into space, where no shadows of her past can dim her light. Apollena premieres on December 3 and will air at 6 PM every day.

