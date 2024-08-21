Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Sharma on eviction because of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia; 'She could've done a better job...'

In the previous Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 episodes, Aditi Sharma was evicted from the show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's team lost the challenge, so she nominated Shalin Bhanot and Aditi Sharma to perform the elimination stunt.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aditi Sharma mentioned that Nimrit could've done better as a team captain.

Aditi Sharma on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia captaincy

The Kaleerien actress said, "I feel it's just a game. People are saying Nimrit should have performed the elimination stunt; however, I understand that she might have been afraid of getting eliminated, too, so it was fine if she chose me. Yes, I do feel she could've done a better job as a captain. The decisions she made in the initial stunts could have been better, and we might have not lost the challenge altogether."

Take a look at Aditi Sharma's farewell post for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Aditi Sharma on performing the elimination stunt against Shalin Bhanot

Aditi Sharma said, "The moment I was asked to perform the elimination stunt, I somewhere knew that I might lose because A. Shalin was taller than me and had stronger limbs. I wasn't able to reach the scorpions because of my height. B. Shalin had no fear of confined places, but I do. Merely the thought of being in a confined box left me palpitating."

Advertisement

She added, "I was crying and howling before the stunt as I was claustrophobic; however, I went ahead and did the stunt to the best of my capacities, but my hands couldn't grab as many scorpions as Shalin could, but I think I did pretty well as I lost by a small margin. That was still a win for me as I believe, I overcame my fears."

Aditi feels Nimrit should have sent Shilpa to perform an elimination stunt

The Rabb Se Hai Dua actress said, "I was quite upset with Nimrit's decisions and didn't talk to her much. I think she should've sent Shilpa Shinde instead of me because she returned to the show as a wildcard, and I performed more stunts as compared to her. I believe I proved myself in each stunt last week. In the boxing stunt, I gave my all and made Sumona fall and also gave a hard time to Aashish and Krishna."

Advertisement

She added, "Talking about the underwater stunt, I was not confident, and I told Nimrit that I wasn't well, but unlike others, I'd accept her decision and perform the stunt. I was on drips and had a high fever; everybody knew that. Still, she chose me for the underwater stunt, and I performed decently in the same. I opened the first knot and also got the rope upwards, which made it easier for Shilpa to reach underneath the pool."

Aditi Sharma on rekindling friendship with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Aditi shared, "Nimrit is still a friend, and she was very upset with my eviction; I was upset too, but later, I understood that its just a game. After the shoot, we hung out in the hotel room and spent the rest of the evening/night together. She was genuinely upset, and I feel it was just a game, and I would accept things sportingly. It was for a show, and I don't want to take things personally, and I don't wish to drag it."

Advertisement

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 airs at 9 pm on Colors every Saturday and Sunday.