Arjun Bijlani recalls modelling days with Sidharth Shukla; reveals WHERE he met late actor a month before his demise

Arjun Bijlani recently appeared as a guest on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. While speaking about maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Arjun expressed how people are suffering severe health issues at a young age. Speaking about the same, Bharti Singh recalled Sidharth Shukla's demise and meeting him for the last time.

She shared how she had a misconception that healthy people live longer and mentioned that Sidharth used to take care of his fitness. Bharti Singh revealed being scared after Sidharth's sudden demise.

Arjun Bijlani revealed, "Sidharth and I were very good friends when we used to do modelling. We were in the same group in town. At that time he used to live in Mumbai Central and I used to live in Mahim, so I have known him for that long."

The actor shared that before Sidharth Shukla's demise, he met him in Andheri at a chemist. Arjun shared, "I'd gone to the chemist during the night with Ayaan (Arjun's son) to get ice cream and Sidharth had come to buy something from the chemist. We stood at the chemist for half n hour and talked about our old days." Arjun disclosed that after one month he received the news of Sidharth's demise.

Bharti then spoke about her last meeting with Sidharth Shukla a week ago before his demise. She revealed that she bumped into Sidharth and his mother while walking on the road. Bharti shared that Sidharth introduced her to his mother and they spoke. Bharti disclosed that she was in her first trimester and she couldn't share the news of her pregnancy with Sidharth.

Bharti revealed how she felt breathless after getting the news of Sidharth's demise as she did two shows with him and knew him well. The comedienne shared that the doctors advised her not to stress or visit Sidharth's funeral.

Recalling her work experience with Sidharth, Bharti shared that the late actor used to irritate her on India Got Talent sets. She remembered how Sidharth used to convince her immediately if she ever planned to be upset with him. Arjun shared, "Sidharth was straightforward and used to say everything on face if he ever didn't like anything."

Haarsh also mentioned that Sidharth rose to fame after Bigg Boss 13 and shared what he did during COVID-19. The writer said that during COVID-19, they had a show named 'Hum Tum Aur Quarantine.' Haarsh revealed that he asked Sidharth to do a conversation on video call on what he is doing in COVID.

Haarsh said, "Somehow Sidharth got convinced to do the episode and we did it on a video call. The video was not getting transferred because that video is of multiple GB. So, Sidharth came down of my building in his car just to give that video."

Arjun added, "Sidharth is very sweet. I always address him as 'is' and I will say 'is'. He is like that." The Naagin actor shared that he and Sidharth partied a lot together.

Speaking about Sidharth's demise, the actor passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack in 2021.

