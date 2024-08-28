THROWBACK: When Karan Patel pulled late actor Sidharth Shukla's leg in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6

Over the previous seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, many known celebrities participated in the show and gave each other tough competition. One of the most loved seasons of the celebrity-dance-based show was the sixth season, with celebrities like Drashti Shami, Shweta Tiwari, Sidharth Shukla, and Karan Patel, among others. Let's revisit the time when the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor tried to pull late actor Sidharth Shukla's leg.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 was hosted by Maniesh Paul and Kapil Sharma. Karan Patel shared his sarcastic remarks on Sidharth Shukla's dancing skills. He said, "Sidharth se toh acha naach hi lunga." When Maniesh asked him to rate Shukla's dancing skills, Patel said, "Dancing ka toh judges better de sakte hai par confidence ko mai 10 mey se 10 deta boss. Jaante ho ke ache dancer nahi ho magar itne josh mey aana. It's a compliment to you, Sidharth, mazak nahi kar raha hoon."

Take a look at the throwback video from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 here, shared by a fan:

(I can dance better, at least compared to Sidharth. Judges can rate him better in terms of dancing skills; however, I'd give him full marks for his confidence. He knows he is not a great dancer but has come with phenomenal energy. It's a compliment, Sidharth, I'm not kidding.)

As Karan Patel tried to tease Shukla, popular actor Rohit Roy, who was also a contestant on the show, said, "Sidharth, yeh log kuch bhi boley, mujhe phir bhi tumse darr lagta hai kyuki tumhari jo popularity hai, jo charm hai, its unparallel. (Sidharth, whatever these guys say, I still take you as a threat because of the popularity and charm that you enjoy.)"

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 was won by Drashti Dhami, who was paired with Salman Yusuf Khan.

