The Great Indian Kapil Show: Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla recalls not getting paid for his work during initial days

Hosted by renowned comedian Kapil Sharma, The Great Indian Kapil Show has wrapped up its first season. Its exciting lineup of celebrity guests and candid revelations by the A-list stars of the entertainment industry captivated the audience. Although the first installment has come to an end, makers have announced that a few special episodes will stream on Netflix, including unseen footage of the guests. In the first such episode, Karan Aujla made a candid revelation.

The popular rapper and singer, who is currently in the headlines for Tauba Tauba song, shared how he wasn't given credit for his works. Let us dive into the details.

Karan Aujla reveals not being paid for his work

In one of the segments of Best of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Karan Aujla shared insights into his initial days in the industry. Kapil Sharma said, "Karan paaji, I heard that you used to write songs without asking for payment. So, when did you wise up."

Listening to the sarcastic one-liner, everyone was left in splits. In the meantime, the Tauba Tauba singer mentioned that no one paid him for his songs. Aujla added, "I became wiser after three to four years. However, when I wrote for others, they did not even give me credit. I used to realize that after the song was released." Karan explained that he would go to people and tell them he wrote the songs, but no one believed him, so he showed his name to them.

Further, the Softly singer remarked, "I was really fed up with it. No one knew me. So I decided to do it myself." Replying to the same, Kapil commented that the rapper indeed did the right thing about how one can go to people and claim credit.

Have a look at the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show:

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2

Making an announcement for the second installment of the celebrity talk and comedy show, the makers assured the audience that The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 would return soon. Sharing the exciting news, makers mentioned, "Entertainment ki baarish hogi do-bara, kyunki The Great Indian Kapil Show ka Season 2 aayega bas kuch hi mahino mein! Aur naye season ka wait karte hue Season 1 binge karlo!"

Look at the video here:

