Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2’s Disha Parmar soaks up Vitamin D on beach; enjoys swings on delightful Mauritius gateway

Disha Parmar has been away from television screens after welcoming her first child with hubby Rahul Vaidya. Though she is busy fulfilling her duties as a mother, the actress doesn’t miss a chance to engage fans with her stunning social media posts. Despite her absence from reel life, she has managed to keep her admirers hooked by giving a sneak peek into her personal life.

Recently, Disha Parmar went for a perfect escape to Mauritius with baby girl Navya and her family. Her breathtaking pictures from the gateway speak volumes of how much fun she is having in the foreign country with pristine views.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Disha uploaded a couple of photos and videos from her rejoicing times at the beachy location. In some of the frames, the 29-year-old actress is seen posing for the camera while she soaks up the sun on an incredibly mesmerizing beach featuring powder-soft golden sands, turquoise waters, and clear blue skies.

One of the clips witnesses Disha having a pleasurable swing ride amid lush tropical scenery. Her beach bliss continues as she captures the wind in her hair while giving candid expressions in the last snippet.

Talking about the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress’ outfit, she is spotted flaunting her curves in chic beachwear- a plain red colored, sleeveless midi dress with V-neckline. Disha kept it classy as she left her tresses open and wore minimal makeup. She accessorized her look with a gold floral pendant necklace.

Advertisement

In the caption space, Disha simply penned, “Beachy August (beach icon).” She added Taylor Swift’s track August as the background audio.

Take a look at Disha Parmar’s Instagram post here:

Previously, the Woh Apna Sa actress dropped a video showcasing the vibrancy of the tropical haven. She was seen vibing on her better half Rahul Vaidya’s song Soneya while relaxing on the picturesque beach of the island city. In another carousel post, Disha treated her followers with some adorable snaps of her little munchkin, who is accompanying her on the trip.

For the unversed, Disha Parmar got married to Rahul in 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter, Navya in September 2023.

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar’s ethnic ensemble is a masterclass in blending tradition and elegance; Let’s Decode