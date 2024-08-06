Barzakh Finale Episode 6 PROMO: Fawad Khan's intense and raw discussion about his life with Sanam Saeed: 'I swore to myself'

The final episode of Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's Barzakh has been dropped by the makers. The actor is seen showing off his emotional, raw, and vulnerable side in the latest promo, which you need to watch.

Barzakh, directed by Asim Abbasi, has posted the final promo where Fawad Khan tells Sanam Saeed, "I swore to myself that I wouldn't make the same goddamn mistakes my father made. I swore I'd be different, and yet here we are. My wife killed herself on my watch. My son is 9 years old. 9 years old, and I undid him."

The caption posted by the Barzakh team was, "Shehryar’s journey is a powerful quest: to reclaim what was lost and hold onto what matters most. Don’t miss the Finale Episode of #Barzakh, Tonight at 8PM IST."

The makers also released another promo from the Pakistani drama where Fawad is seen saying, "Your smile would light up the room. Your jokes would have people in fits for hours. You were life for the party. The star of the show. You loved life."

Well, it is also sad news for all Pakistani serial lovers as the Zindagi channel announced that they would withdraw the serial from YouTube Pakistan, effective from August 9. This was because queer love was shown in the serial, which was not liked by a sect of the masses.

The statement by Zindagi spoke about expressing their gratitude to those who loved the show. They also explained the reason for removing the serial. A part of their post read, “We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh- a show that was created to bring people together everywhere. But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have decided to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024."

Advertisement

The post further read, "This decision underscores our dedication to honoring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support. Thank You.” Now, fans in Pakistan can view the serial till August 9 on Youtube. Apart from Fawad and Sanam, the ensemble cast includes Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, and Anika Zulfikar.

ALSO READ: Barzakh Trailer OUT: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed look enigmatic; Asim Abbasi intricately weaves story of love and mystery