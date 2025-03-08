Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain EXCLUSIVE: Shubhangi Atre talks about pay disparity on International Women's Day; 'Shows like Anupamaa...'

As we celebrate International Women's Day today (March 8), Shubhangi Atre shared her thoughts on pay disparity in the industry and how the portrayal of women has changed drastically on Indian television. She even stated how women deserve more respect and revealed who her inspiration in life is.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Shubhangi Atre highlighted, "Television has already changed the way women are shown on screen. Shows like Anupamaa have highlighted the importance of women's empowerment instead of just showing women suffering. Now, we see strong female characters who make their own choices, stand up for their rights, and inspire others. This is a positive change, and I hope it continues."

Speaking of her characters, Shubhangi said that though every role that she has taken has been important to her, Angoori Bhabh from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is quite special. She said, "She is innocent, kind, and full of love. Her simplicity and purity connect deeply with me. Even though she is fun-loving and humorous, she represents the goodness in people, which is something I truly appreciate."

Shubhangi Atre also agrees that gender-based pay disparity still exists in the industry and said, "Even though things are improving, men still get paid more than women in many cases. It's time we focus on talent and hard work rather than gender when it comes to deciding salaries. Women contribute equally to the success of a project, and they deserve equal pay and respect."

When asked about the change she would like to see in the industry, she said, "I want to see more respect and equality for women in all areas of the industry. Women work just as hard as men, sometimes even more, and they deserve fair treatment. There should be better opportunities, equal pay, and a safe, supportive work environment for every woman. I also want women to feel confident and fearless in making their own choices."

She also mentioned that social media has given women a strong platform to express themselves and grow. She said, "Many female influencers are doing great work and inspiring others. However, gender bias still exists in certain areas. Women often face more criticism, trolling, and judgment than men. But things are improving, and I believe social media can be a powerful tool for women to create change, raise their voices, and inspire millions," she added.

As for the women she looks up to, she said, "I look up to every woman in my life—my mother, my sister, and my daughter. Every day, I get inspired by them in different ways. These women are the strongest, and they teach me valuable lessons about love, patience, and resilience. My mother's strength, my sister's support, and my daughter's innocence keep me motivated and grounded."

Speaking about her work life, Shubhangi Atre is currently seen playing the role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

