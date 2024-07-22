Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek asks Dharmendra to take revenge on Chef Harpal Singh; WATCH to know

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is receiving commendable love from the viewers. The show has been doing well in terms of viewership and TRP ratings. To maintain the excitement among the audience, makers have released a new promo ft legendary and veteran actor Dharmendra. The clip shows Krushna Abhishek complaining about chef Harpal Singh to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor. Besides this, Dharmendra asks the chef to make a quirky and unique dish.

It is not only the first time that the show has been graced by a Bollywood personality. In the previous episodes, we saw Suniel Shetty as the guest on Laughter Chefs.

Dharmendra takes revenge on Chef Harpal Singh by doing THIS

The latest promo clip of Laughter Chefs opens up with Dharmendra dancing with the contestants and host Bharti Singh on the stage. The fun-filled environment lights up when Krushna Abhishek shows up with a complaint. He tells the veteran actor, "Dharam ji, yeh aadmi pata nahi humse kya kya banwata hai (This person (chef Harpal Singh) makes us prepare several dishes)."

Later, the comedian asks the Sholay fame to do justice to him and his fellow contestants. To this, Dharmendra calls Harpal and states, "Harpal, jamoore mere, mujhe meethe karele chahiye (I want sweet, bitter gourds)."

The promo has a cation which reads, "Dharamendra Ji ne liya Krushna aur doosre Laughter Chefs ka revenge Chef Harpal Singh ji se. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment 1st August se Thursday & Friday raat 10:00 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par (Dharamendra Ji took revenge of Krushna and other Laughter Chefs from Chef Harpal Singh. Watch #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment from 1st August on Thursday & Friday at 10:00 pm only on #ColorsTV and @officialjiocinema)."

Have a look at the promo here:

Laughter Chefs contestants

The television personalities to be seen on Laughter Chefs are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kudrra, Arjun Bijlani, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, Kashmera Shah, and Krishna Abhishek. It features Bharti Singh as host, and the show is all about blending culinary skills and comedic gigs.

