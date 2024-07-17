EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jasmine Bhasin recalls betraying Bharti Singh; opens up on their bond and her love for comedienne's son

Jasmine Bhasin, known for her amazing on-screen performances and off-screen persona, has been the audience's favorite actor for years. Recently, the popular actress was invited as a guest on Pinkvilla's newly launched show, Behind the Sucess.

While talking to us, Jasmine recalled her initial days in Mumbai, her struggles in the industry, and also talked about her professional life aspirations.

Jasmine Bhasin recalls betraying Bharti Singh:

While talking to Pinkvilla, Jasmine Bhasin spoke about her bond with close friends Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and her love for their son Laksh, aka Gola. When reminded about betraying Bharti Singh in a task in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, the actress recalled how difficult it was for both of them.

Jasmine Bhasin said, "Yes, it was difficult to betray Bharti. It was also difficult for her to betray me. We had this blindfold task where she was supposed to guide me wrong, and I was supposed to guide her wrong. Although it was just a task and we knew our friendship wouldn't be affected because of that, but when you know you feel for somebody, it's from the heart. Even if you want, you can't do that."

Further, she added how Bharti was also crying while convincing her to do the task. She recalled feeling sad as she was betraying Bharti.

Advertisement

Watch Jasmine Bhasin's exclusive interview here-

Jasmine Bhasin on her bond with Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Gola:

Talking about her bond with Bharti Singh, Jasmine shared, "Friends like them are rare. We become friends with such people when our vibe and wavelength match. When it comes to family, emotions, and relationships, my wavelength matches with Bharti. One reason for that is we are Cancerians, and we are sensitive and emotional. "

The actress mentioned, "Every time we meet, we end up saying, 'We are emotional fools.' But it's okay; the world needs people like us, who feel more also. It's a beautiful bond. She, Gola, Haarsh (Haarsh Limbachiyaa), everybody is family to me. They are my go-to every time I'm feeling low or I want to feel home or family; Bharti is the person I will go to always."

Speaking about her immense love for Gola, Jasmine shared that the little munchkin calls her 'bua' (aunt). She mentioned that he has started saying Jasmine, but he calls her 'bua' while singing. The Bigg Boss 14 fame said, "I just love it the way he says." She also sheds light on how kids have pure energy, and she loves them.

Advertisement

Workwise, Jasmine Bhasin was recently seen as a special guest in Laughter Chefs.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more such exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jasmine Bhasin shares if she ever quit shows due to ill-treatment, reveals truth about being 'replaced' due to references