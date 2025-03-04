Bigg Boss 11 THROWBACK: When Arshi Khan got violent with Hina Khan as Salman Khan pitted them in task against each other

Bigg Boss has always been known for its intense drama, heated arguments, and unexpected fights. Over the years, several contestants have clashed inside the house, and one such explosive moment occurred when Arshi Khan and Hina Khan were pitted against each other in the Sultani Akhada task, leading to an ugly confrontation. Let's take a look back at this incident from Bigg Boss 11.

During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan decided to address the growing animosity between Arshi Khan and Hina Khan by making them compete in the Akhada task. Usually meant for fun and friendly competition, the segment quickly escalated into a tense showdown.

Before the task began, Salman reshuffled the participants, replacing Benafasha Soonawalla and Sabyasachi Satpathy with Vikas Gupta and Jyoti Kumari. He also made Luv Tyagi sit on the bull as a consequence for his behavior in the house. Additionally, Salman reprimanded the contestants for using derogatory terms like 'nalla' and 'kutta,' reminding them that he himself had once used such words while grilling Zubair Khan and felt guilty about it.

As the Akhada task commenced, what was supposed to be a spirited competition took a turn for the worse. First, the host asked the two why they thought the other one did not deserve to stay in the house. Arshi Khan, unable to keep her aggression in check, used excessive force against Hina Khan. The situation became so heated that Salman Khan, visibly disappointed with both contestants, decided to dismiss the task altogether.

Advertisement

After separating the two, Salman Khan said, "Is game ko bohot achhe se khela jaa sakta tha. Arshi, aap kuch zyada hi violent ho gayi thi. (This game could have been played well, but Arshi, you became too violent.)"

The incident left the Bigg Boss 11 housemates shocked and became one of the most talked-about moments of the season. Fans of the show debated whether Arshi had crossed the line, while others felt Hina should have handled the situation differently.