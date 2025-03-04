Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah BIG twist: Sonu gets engaged to Abhinav; Tapu makes BOLD move

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running sitcom, has been one of the loved shows on screens. Despite being on air for more than 16 years now, the hit sitcom has hooked its audience. As of now, the storyline of the show revolves around Tapu and Sonu's close bond. Although they have been childhood friends, Tapu and Sonu's lives are taking a new turn as their families are planning to get them married. Now, audiences will see a big twist in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In the forthcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Pinku, Goli, and Gogi rush to the clubhouse to inform Tapu about a big development. They inform Tapu that she has gotten engaged to Abhinav, the boy who came to see her for marriage. Tapu is left stunned, and Tapu Sena grows anxious, realizing that if they don't act fast, Sonu might get married and leave both Tapu Sena and Gokuldham forever.

Determined to do something, Tapu steps out of the clubhouse and spots Sonu leaving in a car with Abhinav. But just as she's about to go, Sonu secretly signals to Tapu that she doesn't want this marriage. Seeing this, Tapu makes a bold move. Just as the car is about to exit Gokuldham, he dramatically rushes toward it, trying to stop it at the gate.

It will be interesting to see how Sonu, Bhide and Sonu's fiance, Abhinav, react to Tapu's move. Audiences will see whether Sonu decides to speak up for herself or if she will agree with Bhide's decision.

In the previous episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it was seen that Joshi Kaka brought a marriage proposal for Sonu, and the boy's family arrived at Bhide's house to see her. However, Sonu initially refused to meet them but eventually agreed after Bhide's persistent request.

Meanwhile, Tapu Sena grew restless, eager to find out what was happening at Sonu's house. Goli, Gogi, and Pinku devised a daring plan to sneak into Bhide's balcony through Sodhi's house to get a glimpse of the situation.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt, Nitish Bhaluni, Khushi Mali and more in lead roles, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs every day at 8:30 PM.