Bigg Boss 18: 5 times Salman Khan shared personal life challenges and experiences while hosting; Shooting amid death threats by Lawrence Bishnoi gang and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan is synonymous with Bigg Boss. He has been associated with the show for more than a decade, and his presence significantly impacts the show's ratings and influences the contestants' gameplay. The superstar is currently hosting Bigg Boss Season 18, which will conclude tonight, January 19. During this season, Salman faced serious challenges in his personal life, including several death threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

There were several instances where Salman Khan indirectly acknowledged the risks he was taking to host the show. Let's take a look at the moments when he opened up about these challenges, offered life advice to the contestants, and even recalled his time in jail while speaking with them.

1- Shooting amid death threats:

Initially, Salman Khan shot Bigg Boss 18 amid death threats by Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salman received a threat demanding that he either apologize at a temple of the Bishnoi community or pay a sum of Rs 5 crore. The 58-year-old actor filmed the initial Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with over 60 security personnel present on set.

His Y-plus security detail was enhanced due to the escalating threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Despite these threats and risks to his life, Salman continued to fulfill his professional commitments and entertain his audience.

In the episode, Salman Khan advised Shilpa Shirodkar to not be bothered by someone else's behavior. While discussing this, Salman expressed that he didn't feel like coming to the show that night.

He stated, "Nahi aana tha muje yaha par but yeh ek commitment hai. Isiliye mei yaha par aaya hu. Ek mera kaam hai, mai voh kaam karne aaya hu. Muje kisi se nahi milna. Muje aap logo se bhi nahi milna but I am bound to do this. (I was not willing to come but I had to because there is a commitment. That is the reason I am here. This is my work and I am here to work. I'm not supposed to meet anyone. I was not going to mee you all but but I am bound to do this)."

Later, Salman Khan schooled Arfeen Khan for his attitude and for commenting on actors' professions. When Arfeen argued back, Salman lost his calm and expressed his frustration saying, "Khuda kasam ki yaar what all I am going through in my life and I have to come and handle this."

2- Talking about dealing with allegations

When Avinash Mishra was accused of not making women feel safe around him, Salman Khan slammed the contestants for these allegations without any evidence. The host says that he understands this as he has been in a similar situation. Salman expressed, "Mere upar bhi bohot saare lalchan lagaye gaye hai. I know what my parents go through (Even I have been accused for a lot of things. I know what my parents go through)."

While explaining how it feels to be blamed for wrong claims, the Bigg Boss 18 host stated, "This is not coming from a third-person experience, this is coming from personal experience."

Watch Salman Khan's promo here-

3- Recalled being locked up in jail

In one of the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Rajat Dalal and Shehzada Dhami for intimidating each other by mentioning that they have big contacts outside. Salman taunted Rajat stating that there are rules and laws in the outer world. Rajat mentioned that he didn't use his contacts to threaten Shehzada but Shehzada did.

However, Salman then talked about staying in jail and said, "Yeh Bigg Boss ka ghar hai na, mai yaha par bhi aata hu aur mai vaha par bhi gaya hu. Muje farak pata hai (This is Bigg Boss' house. I come here and I have been to the jail also. I know the difference).

The host questioned Rajat Dalal whether he was locked in jail ever. To this, Rajat revealed that he had been behind the bars several times. He said, "Tukdo tukdo mai kayi baar gaya hu." Salman Khan replied, "Mai bhi (Even me)." Salman added, "Lekin bohot lambe lambe tukdo mai gaya hu mai (But I was locked for a long time)."

4- Talks about his cases

While schooling Rajat Dalal, Salman Khan had advised him to stop giving threats to people while having just a man force of 30-40 people. The Sikandar actor explained to Rajat that there is no use of messing with others as he has to support his family. Salman continued, "Mere upar bhi bohot saare cases hai toh mai jaanta hu (There are many cases filed against me so I know)." Salman suggests Rajat to not think that these threats are not harming his life.

5- Recalling his old actions

When Shilpa Shirodkar was offended by Rajat Dalal's way of sitting and speaking, Salman explained to Shilpa that everyone has a specific posture and reminded Rajat how the cameras capture his posture.

The actor stated how in some previous clips it seemed that he was sitting in the wrong way at the police station. He said, "I had no involvement so I had no reason to be scared but when some official or senior arrives it is important to stand and respect that badge. When I saw that old clip, I myself didn't like what I did."

Salman revealed, "Humne sabne 17-18 saal ki umar mei pichli zindagi ko bohot dur chod diya hai. Sabse jaake maafi maang kar aaye hai ki 'Jitne jhagde the, hero ban raha hu, chod de bhai.' Aur sab bade khush hue ki actor ban jayega kya, humara support tere sath hai. Yeh bana ke chalo. (At the age of 17-18 I left our past behind. I apologized to everyone because I was going to be an actor. The people were happy and supported me. Maintain such relationships)."

Apart from this, there were several instances when Salman Khan adviced contestants and guided them to be a better person by giving his personal experiences. Within a few hours, Bigg Boss 18 grand finale episode will go on air.

