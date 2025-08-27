Exclusive: Shamita Shetty says she was 'attacked' on Bigg Boss over privilege, claims reality shows bring out the 'worst' in people

Shamita Shetty opened up about her journey in reality shows and how they shaped her both personally and professionally. In an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla, the actress shared that while shows like Bigg Boss gave her exposure, they also had a lasting impact on her mental health.

“Bigg Boss also came into my life during COVID, where a lot of people were sitting at home with no work. So, I wanted to make the best of that opportunity. And the circumstances were such where I thought maybe it was better to just get into that house and show the world who I truly was, coz I was so fed up with being judged during that phase,” Shamita Shetty said.

Shamita Shetty says Bigg Boss left her 'emotionally drained'

The actress shared that the show had both positive and negative effects. “Omg, yes Bigg Boss, that show, gave me a lot in the external world. I feel it also took a big part of me within, in my internal world. Because yes, it is a show where it brings out the best and the worst in you, but when I came out of Bigg Boss, gosh, I needed therapy for a year because I couldn't understand what the hell was going on around me or how to react in the correct manner,” she revealed.

She further added, “My reality and fiction were kind of getting merged, intertwined with each other causing a lot of confusion in my head. I didn't know how to be. Even when I came out of that house, I felt like I was constantly sitting with my armor, waiting to defend myself.”

Why did Shamita Shetty need therapy after Bigg Boss?

When asked what bothered her the most after the show, Shamita shared, “Look, I came out highly anxious. I was already suffering from anxiety, so it kind of made it worse for me. I think I also became a little aggressive when I came out, and I think the house did that to me. Coz I was constantly fighting. Imagine practically every morning waking up to people screaming at each other for things as stupid as toothpaste. It's not a great environment. It disturbs you mentally, it disturbs you.”

On being targeted for her privileged background

Shamita also spoke about facing constant judgment due to her background. “On every reality show. On Jhalak Dikhlaja, I remember the person who got me the show said to me ‘you are not going to win you know that right? because you come from a privileged family.’ But that does not mean that I did not give my all. I know how many injuries I have had on that show, I know what all I broke, including my nose on that show. I was dancing 10-12 hours a day, I barely spent any time at home, that’s how much I gave to that show.”

The actress revealed that similar treatment followed her on Bigg Boss. “Even with Bigg Boss, the amount I was attacked because of the background I came from, I was like, 'Is this really happening?’ When they asked me to go to Bigg Boss, I actually said to them, ‘What is the point why are you asking to go, you are not gonna let me win, I'm not gonna win.’ But then I was like, okay this is work, Shamita, just do your thing now.”

Despite the challenges, Shamita believes the show connected her with the audience in a special way. “This is a show where you have a chance of winning hearts and just be the person you are. And that’s exactly what I was in that house. Although grey is something I was introduced to in that house. My world was very black and white. But the kind of love I got, the kind of fan following that I got because of that show, it made the journey worth it,” the actress added.

