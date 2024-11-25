Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Alice Kaushik REACTS to boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon denying claims of marriage proposal: 'If he has said something then...'

Bigg Boss 18, with Salman Khan at the helm, has kept audiences glued to their screens. In the most recent weekend ka vaar episode, Alice Kaushik was evicted due to receiving fewer votes. During her time on the show, Alice openly revealed that her boyfriend, Kanwar Dhillon, had popped the question for marriage. However, in a subsequent interview, Kanwar refuted the marriage proposal but affirmed his love for her, stating that Alice is indeed someone he would consider marrying.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Alice Kaushik about her thoughts on Kanwar Dhillon denying claims of proposing to her for marriage. She mentioned how it was a 'misunderstanding.' Talking to Pinkvilla, she shared, "I think what he meant was that we are not going to get married right away which I feel the same."

Salman Khan informed Alice about Kanwar Dhillon's statement during the weekend ka vaar episode. Speaking of the same, the actress stated, "When Salman sir asked if I wanted to get married, I said 'No sir, not for next 5 years'. I said no. There was no denial it was just a misunderstanding."

The Bigg Boss 18 former contestant revealed how Kanwar was the first person she met after her eviction. Alice revealed, "After getting evicted and before going to my house, the first person I met was Kanwar. I just went to Kanwar's house. I met him I met his folks. We have trust in our relationship and if Kanwar has said something then there is for sure some reason behind it."

Advertisement

Take a look at Alice Kaushik's post here-

When asked if she regrets doing the show, Alice said, "Absolutely not. I do not regret a single thing. By maintaining my friendships my individual personality was also seen. I was who I am and I was how I am."

Speaking about her eviction from Salman Khan-led show, Alice mentioned, "I just had a gut feeling this week that I am going to go. Because every single eviction we used to discuss what our gut feeling was. My gut feeling has always been right about who is going to go. This time my gut feeling was me."

Alice Kaushik's close bond with Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra was very evident. Pinkvilla questioned Alice whether she felt that her game weakened due to her friendships, the actress clarified, "I don't think because of friendships any of these things happened."

When asked whether she ever felt sidelined by her close friend, the Pandya Store fame shared, "No, I didn't feel at any point that they are sidelining me. Even though we three were a trio, everyone had their interpersonal relationships. When I say relationship, I mean friendship. We three had our personal fights but it used to get resolved quickly."

Advertisement

To get such exclusive updates about your favorite show, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 23: Salman Khan says 'Mere upar bhi bohot saare cases hai' as he schools Rajat Dalal for threatening others