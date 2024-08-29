Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra reveals SHOCKING reason for not fighting with Madhurima Tuli in show

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra invited friend and fellow contestant Madhurima Tuli in the latest episode of his podcast Abraa Ka Dabra show where he revealed the real reason for not fighting with her in the show. Paras said that he had a fight or an argument with everyone inside the Bigg Boss house except Madhurima.

Paras admitted having a crush on the Chandrakanta actress, and this is why he wouldn’t fight with her. He went on to say that he saw her in Baby for the first time, and found her to be ‘cute’. Layer, when he saw her in Kumkum Bhagya, he wanted to meet her. Paras then spoke to his friend Arjit Taneja, who was in the same show back then.

Arjit Taneja however declined Paras’ request by saying “She is way out of your league”. Thereafter, both Madhurima and Paras laughed at it where the latter told Arjit Taneja through the podcast, “Look we both are sitting here and talking to each other today.” They also recalled doing Bigg Boss together and not having any fights with each other.

The podcast was full of lively banter between Paras and Madhurima as they reminisced about their Bigg Boss journey and touched on the recent controversy surrounding Asim Riaz's behavior on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

When Paras asked the Kumkum Bhagya actress for her thoughts on the Asim Riaz incident, she suggested that Asim might have been scared of something, and that this could have been his way of coping with that fear. She also mentioned that it felt like Asim was still stuck in the Bigg Boss mindset and that he may have taken the argument too far.

