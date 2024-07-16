EXCLUSIVE: Jasmine Bhasin gets emotional recalling her bond with Dil Se Dil Tak co-actor Sidharth Shukla; 'He was my cheerleader'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In the second chapter of Pinkvilla's Behind The Success segment, Jasmine Bhasin opened up about her acting career, transition to the Punjabi industry, relationship with Bharti Singh and her family, love for Aly Goni, and much more. In the same conversation, the actor also got candid about the impact her friendship with Sidharth Shukla brought to her life while they worked together on a show called Dil Se Dil Tak. She shared insights into their journey on their show.

Jasmine Bhasin on how Sidharth Shukla was her cheerleader

While talking to us, Jasmine Bhasin said, "I survived that show because of him. He was my cheerleader, my supporter on the set." The actor recalled being nervous on the set by watching the senior and experienced actors around her and mentioned that Sidharth motivated her. She expressed, "He did not go to the vanity van and was with me, motivating me during one of the scenes of Dil Se Dil Tak."

Bhasin added, "He was my best friend on the set. We would eat together; we would go out together after the pack-up. It was a beautiful time. It was a full circle of friendship as we had our own share of misunderstandings and some incidents. But I have always respected him for the man he was, especially to women."

Continuing the conversation, the Bigg Boss 14 fame referred to Sidharth as a 'gem of a person' and agreed how it breaks her heart to talk about him in the past tense. Jasmine asserted that she and the Bigg Boss 13 winner spent almost one and a half years together, making lots of cherished memories.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here:

Jasmine Bhasin gets emotional talking about Sidharth Shukla

Furthermore, the Tashan-e-Ishq actor got emotional recalling the time when she heard of Sidharth's demise, explaining that she was numb for a few days by the news. Jasmine remarked that his demise made her realize that nothing is permanent and one should sort things out with a person so that one could not have any regrets if that individual bids a permanent goodbye.

ALSO READ: Watch: Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah gets ready for sundowner party; Her backless blue dress has our heart