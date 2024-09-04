Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia REMEMBERS Rishi Kapoor on his 72nd birth anniversary; shares throwback pic

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia paid a beautiful tribute to Rishi Kapoor and remembered him on his 72nd birth anniversary today (September 4). The actor took to his Instagram story to share an old picture with the late veteran actor.

Rajiv Adatia took to his Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture, where he could be seen resting his hands on the legendary actor. The caption read, "Remembering you on what would of been you 72 birthday! Gone but not forgotten. We all miss you Rishi Uncle!"

The picture surely reveals that Rajiv was very close to Rishi Kapoor. The snap was proof that he has had a great bond with the Kapoor family. A report by ETimes claims that he has also been a part of different social gatherings and was often spotted with the Kapoors. From dinners to evening get-togethers—he has done it all.

Rajiv also commented on Neetu Kapoor's post, who also paid tribute to her late husband. She shared an old picture of the actor and wrote a heartwarming post that read, "In remembrance would have been 72 today." The Kapoor & Sons star could be seen blowing candles and looks like the picture was from an old birthday party.

Fans of Rishi Ji across the globe are paying respect to the veteran, evergreen star. Rajiv even dropped an array of heart emojis on Neetu's post. To talk about Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor's father, and Alia Bhatt's father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor, he was a legend in himself.

The actor had made an everlasting impact on the Hindi film industry. He started his career as a child artist and was seen in the song Mera Naam Joker. It was from his dad Raj Kapoor's movie Shree 420 opposite Nargis.

Rishi's Bollywood debut was with Bobby back in 1973. His career was illustrious, with countless movies, in his kitty. His last and final performance was in Sharmaji Namkeen, which was released after the death of the actor in 2022.

