Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s stylist Ashley Rebello on the actor's style for this season

As Salman Khan gears up to host Bigg Boss 16, it also marks the superstar actor’s sixteen year collaboration with ace stylist, Ashley Rebello. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ashley opened up about his long association with Salman, and styling him for the much loved reality show. “It’s been 16 years, and 16 years of Bigg Boss, so I have to do something different. What I do is, I see what the current trend is going on internationally, and then accordingly reach out to designers like Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna. I have asked them this time to do the jacket, and ofcourse I will be working with them on it,” he informs.

Ashley says that every year he tries to do something new with Salman’s styling for Bigg Boss. “I keep trying and reinventing. This year I am doing these long cape kind of jackets that reach the knee, combined with cool jeans or cargos with t-shirts. He will look completely different from what he has been wearing before. Of course, for the first episode they want him to be in a tuxedo, and I am doing a different kind of tuxedo for him. It’s deep green in colour, and completely different. There is a little bit on black embroidery on it too,” he shares.