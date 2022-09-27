Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s stylist Ashley Rebello on the actor's style for this season
Ashley Rebello has been working with Salman Khan for sixteen years now.
As Salman Khan gears up to host Bigg Boss 16, it also marks the superstar actor’s sixteen year collaboration with ace stylist, Ashley Rebello. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ashley opened up about his long association with Salman, and styling him for the much loved reality show. “It’s been 16 years, and 16 years of Bigg Boss, so I have to do something different. What I do is, I see what the current trend is going on internationally, and then accordingly reach out to designers like Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna. I have asked them this time to do the jacket, and ofcourse I will be working with them on it,” he informs.
Ashley says that every year he tries to do something new with Salman’s styling for Bigg Boss. “I keep trying and reinventing. This year I am doing these long cape kind of jackets that reach the knee, combined with cool jeans or cargos with t-shirts. He will look completely different from what he has been wearing before. Of course, for the first episode they want him to be in a tuxedo, and I am doing a different kind of tuxedo for him. It’s deep green in colour, and completely different. There is a little bit on black embroidery on it too,” he shares.
Ashley further adds, “Every year they (makers) give us a theme and I try to stick to that, but this year it is the unknown. So they were like, ‘surprise us’, and nobody knows what’s going to happen in Bigg Boss this time. So you will see him in unexpected things, right from the first outfit itself.”
The acclaimed costume designer says that Salman Khan prefers darker colours to wear. “He likes black, indigo, emerald greens, cobalt blue, etc, and doesn’t prefer lighter shades like lilacs and lemon yellows. Though that also looks really nice on him, but he is not fond of those colours per se. He wants to be comfortable in what he wears and I think that’s what fashion is - to be truly comfortable in what you wear,” Ashley signs off.
