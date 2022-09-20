Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Shalin Bhanot to be a part of the Salman Khan led show; Deets Inside

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows on television, and with its sixteenth season around the corner there is already a lot of buzz around the reality show. Bigg Boss 16’s promo was recently unveiled on Colors’ official Instagram account. The video’s caption read, “Har rule ko karke break, aa rahe hai Bigg Boss lene acche acchon ka case. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 1st October se, First Day First Show, raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par.” Pinkvilla now too has an interesting update on this much loved reality show.

While a lot of celebrity contestants' names are doing the rounds for the controversial reality show, we have heard that actor Shalin Bhanot has agreed to be a part of this Salman Khan lead show. “Shalin was approached even in the past for earlier seasons, but he couldn't take it up then because of some other commitments. However he has agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 16 now and is excited about being a part of the show,” informs a source close to the development. Shalin Bhanot is popularly known for his role in Naagin and Kulvaddhu.